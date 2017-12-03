Jets answer back, tie score at 14 before end of first quarter

The Jets continue to have issues getting replays near the end zone to go their way, but they’ve still draw even with the Chiefs before the end of the first quarter.

Josh McCown plunged into the end zone from a yard out a play after Jets coach Todd Bowles unsuccessfully challenged a ruling that the quarterback was down short of a touchdown. That may not have been a wise use of the challenge given that the Jets would get a redo on the down after linebacker Justin Houston was flagged for being offside, but fans were still happy at the Meadowlands as the drive wound up with the Jets tying the score at 14.

Bilal Powell scored on a one-yard run to get the first Jets points of the day. His score came after Elijah McGuire‘s touchdown run was overturned by a replay review that found he was out of bounds just shy of six points.

Story Continues

The Chiefs opened the game with touchdowns on their first two drives, but their last two possessions have ended with punts that opened the door for the Jets to climb back into the game.