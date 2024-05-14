Jets announce signings of nearly entire draft class, including top pick Olu Fashanu

Monday became a busy day for the New York Jets and a memorable one for six of the seven members of the 2024 draft class. The team announced the signings of six draft picks, including first-round pick offensive tackle Olu Fashanu.

The other draft picks to sign Monday were fourth-round pick running back Braelon Allen; all three fifth-round picks quarterback Jordan Travis, running back Isaiah Davis and cornerback Qwan’tez Stiggers; and Mr. Irrelevant safety Jaylen Key. The only remaining draft pick yet to sign in third-round wide receiver Malachi Corley, but it shouldn’t take much longer for the Jets to get Corley under contract.

The Jets held their rookie minicamp over a week ago. New York’s 10 practices of OTAs begin May 20 and will run through June 7. Mandatory minicamp is set for June 11-13.

