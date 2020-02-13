Jets announce one-year deal for Daniel Brown

The Jets signed tight end Daniel Brown to a one-year contract extension, the team announced Thursday.

Brown, 27, was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next month.

He played 16 games for the Jets last season, starting five. Brown made seven catches for 72 yards and a touchdown.

Brown finished third on the Jets with 11 special teams tackles last season.

The fifth-year veteran has 42 receptions for 389 yards and two touchdowns in his career. He also has played for the Bears and Ravens.