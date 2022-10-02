Jets announce inactives for Week 4 vs. Steelers
The Jets have announced the seven players that will be inactive for Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
QB Mike White
WR Denzel Mims
CB Bryce Hall
S Will Parks
LB Quincy Williams
OT Cedric Ogbuehi
TE Lawrence Cager
Defensive lineman Bryce Huff is active for the first time this season, meaning the Jets are dressing ten defensive linemen. CB Brandin Echols was questionable with a hamstring injury but he is ready to go after practicing in full on Friday. Quincy Williams was already ruled out with an ankle injury.
The following players are inactive for the Steelers:
QB Mason Rudolph
CB Ahkello Witherspoon
OG Kendrick Green
WR Steven Sims
DT Isaiahh Loudermilk
LB Mark Robinson
LB David Anenih