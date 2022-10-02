Jets announce inactives for Week 4 vs. Steelers

The Jets have announced the seven players that will be inactive for Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

QB Mike White

WR Denzel Mims

CB Bryce Hall

S Will Parks

LB Quincy Williams

OT Cedric Ogbuehi

TE Lawrence Cager

Defensive lineman Bryce Huff is active for the first time this season, meaning the Jets are dressing ten defensive linemen. CB Brandin Echols was questionable with a hamstring injury but he is ready to go after practicing in full on Friday. Quincy Williams was already ruled out with an ankle injury.

The following players are inactive for the Steelers:

QB Mason Rudolph

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

OG Kendrick Green

WR Steven Sims

DT Isaiahh Loudermilk

LB Mark Robinson

LB David Anenih

