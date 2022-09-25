Jets announce inactives for Week 3 vs. Bengals

The Jets have announced their inactives for Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals and there are no surprises. Most of the inactives have been inactive all season. QB Zach Wilson is out again, as expected, but this should also be the last week he is inactive. He was warming up in pre-game Sunday and is expected to be cleared and back in the starting lineup next week against the Steelers.

Wide receiver Denzel Mims and defensive lineman Bryce Huff are also inactive for the third time this season. Rounding out the inactives Sunday are tight end Lawrence Cager (C.J. Uzomah is back and Tyler Conklin and Jeremy Ruckert will join him) and cornerback Bryce Hall.

New York Jets Week 3 inactives

QB Zach Wilson

WR Denzel Mims

DL Bryce Huff

TE Lawrence Cager

CB Bryce Hall

Cincinnati Bengals Week 3 inactives

RB Treyveon Williams

LB Germaine Pratt

OT D’Ante Smith

OG Jackson Carman

TE Drew Sample

DT Jay Tufele

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire