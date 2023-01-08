Jets announce inactives for Week 18 vs. Dolphins

The New York Jets have announced their inactives list for the final game of the 2022 season against the Miami Dolphins.

As expected, Mike White was already declared out with fractured ribs. C.J. Uzomah is also out with an ankle injury. He was a late add to the injury report as he did not practice Friday. Jeremy Ruckert will be the No. 3 tight end Sunday.

Running back James Robinson is inactive for the fifth straight week, which assures he will not reach 600 rushing yards this season, meaning the Jets will send a 6th-round pick to the Jaguars as part of the October trade. It would have been a 5th if Robinson reached 600 yards.

WR Irvin Charles and DE Bradlee Anae, two players signed to the active roster Saturday, are also inactive.

New York Jets Week 18 inactives

QB Mike White

RB James Robinson

TE C.J. Uzomah

WR Irvin Charles

DE Bradlee Anae

Miami Dolphins Week 18 inactives

QB Tua Tagovailoa

CB Noah Igbinoghene

WR Cedrick Wilson

LB Brennan Scarlett

OT Kendall Lamm

OT Terron Armstead

TE Tanner Conner

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire