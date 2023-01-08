Jets announce inactives for Week 18 vs. Dolphins
The New York Jets have announced their inactives list for the final game of the 2022 season against the Miami Dolphins.
As expected, Mike White was already declared out with fractured ribs. C.J. Uzomah is also out with an ankle injury. He was a late add to the injury report as he did not practice Friday. Jeremy Ruckert will be the No. 3 tight end Sunday.
Running back James Robinson is inactive for the fifth straight week, which assures he will not reach 600 rushing yards this season, meaning the Jets will send a 6th-round pick to the Jaguars as part of the October trade. It would have been a 5th if Robinson reached 600 yards.
WR Irvin Charles and DE Bradlee Anae, two players signed to the active roster Saturday, are also inactive.
New York Jets Week 18 inactives
QB Mike White
RB James Robinson
TE C.J. Uzomah
WR Irvin Charles
DE Bradlee Anae
Miami Dolphins Week 18 inactives
QB Tua Tagovailoa
CB Noah Igbinoghene
WR Cedrick Wilson
LB Brennan Scarlett
OT Kendall Lamm
OT Terron Armstead
TE Tanner Conner