Jets announce inactives against Patriots

Billy Riccette
The New York Jets have announced their inactives for the big Week 11 rematch against the New England Patriots. They are as follows:

DT Sheldon Rankins
WR Corey Davis
QB Joe Flacco
TE Kenny Yeboah
RB Zonovan Knight
S Tony Adams
CB Bryce Hall

Guard Nate Herbig is active, as was expected after returning to practice on Friday. The two practice squad elevations this week — Tanzel Smart and Conor McDermott — are also active, as expected. Really, no surprises among this list of inactives.

For the Patriots, their inactives are as follows:

S Joshuah Bledsoe
RB J.J. Taylor
DT Sam Roberts
RB Kevin Harris
CB Shaun Wade

