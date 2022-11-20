Jets announce inactives against Patriots
The New York Jets have announced their inactives for the big Week 11 rematch against the New England Patriots. They are as follows:
DT Sheldon Rankins
WR Corey Davis
QB Joe Flacco
TE Kenny Yeboah
RB Zonovan Knight
S Tony Adams
CB Bryce Hall
Guard Nate Herbig is active, as was expected after returning to practice on Friday. The two practice squad elevations this week — Tanzel Smart and Conor McDermott — are also active, as expected. Really, no surprises among this list of inactives.
For the Patriots, their inactives are as follows:
S Joshuah Bledsoe
RB J.J. Taylor
DT Sam Roberts
RB Kevin Harris
CB Shaun Wade