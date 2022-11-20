Jets announce inactives against Patriots

The New York Jets have announced their inactives for the big Week 11 rematch against the New England Patriots. They are as follows:

DT Sheldon Rankins

WR Corey Davis

QB Joe Flacco

TE Kenny Yeboah

RB Zonovan Knight

S Tony Adams

CB Bryce Hall

Guard Nate Herbig is active, as was expected after returning to practice on Friday. The two practice squad elevations this week — Tanzel Smart and Conor McDermott — are also active, as expected. Really, no surprises among this list of inactives.

For the Patriots, their inactives are as follows:

S Joshuah Bledsoe

RB J.J. Taylor

DT Sam Roberts

RB Kevin Harris

CB Shaun Wade

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire