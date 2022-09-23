Jets announce final injury report for Sunday vs. Bengals

The final injury report for the Jets and Bengals has been released and it’s positive news for the Jets.

In regards to wide receiver Corey Davis, who appeared on the report on Thursday with a knee injury, it turns out it was just a minor issue for Davis but he was on a limited practice basis Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday.

In fact, everyone on the report is questionable except for Zach Wilson, who we knew would not be playing this week. John Franklin-Myers (toe/quad), C.J. Uzomah (hamstring), Jordan Whitehead (calf) and Quinnen Williams (foot) all practices fully Friday. Wilson, Davis and George Fant (knee) were all limited.

For the Bengals, tight end Drew Sample is out with a knee injury . Linebacker Germaine Pratt (knee) is doubtful, offensive tackle La’el Collins (back) is questionable as is tight end Hayden Hurst (groin). Pratt and Collins both missed practice Friday.

Tight end Devin Asiasi (quad) was a full participant all week and has no game designation. Wide receiver Tee Higgins was a late add Friday with a toe injury but he practiced in full and also has no game designation.

