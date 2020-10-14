A year and a half after signing a four-year, $52.5 million contract, Le'Veon Bell is done with the Jets.

Jets General Manager Joe Douglas said in a statement that the team has decided to cut Bell after not finding a trading partner.

“After having conversations with Le’Veon and his agent and exploring potential trade options over the past couple of days, we have made the decision to release Le’Veon,” Douglas said. “The Jets organization appreciates Le’Veon’s efforts during his time here and we know he worked hard to make significant contributions to this team. We believe this decision is in the best interests of both parties and wish him future success.”

Although the Jets were interested in trading Bell, the idea that any team would want to trade for his contract never made a lot of sense. The Jets overpaid Bell, and there’s no reason for any other team to give up a draft pick for the right to overpay Bell.

Bell, who has 19 carries for 74 yards this season, will now hit free agency.

Jets announce they will cut Le’Veon Bell originally appeared on Pro Football Talk