Jets announce 2024 preseason schedule

The Jets’ full preseason schedule is set for 2024. New York will play three preseason games, two of them at home as the team will have eight home games during the regular season.

New York begins their 2024 tune-up at home on Saturday, August 10 against the Washington Commanders. Kickoff is set for 12:00 eastern. The Jets will then head down to the Carolinas for a preseason Week 2 meeting on Saturday, August 17 with the Carolina Panthers. The game will start at 7:00 eastern.

The Jets will wrap up the preseason against their MetLife Stadium partners, the New York Giants, on Saturday, August 24. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

New York will have joint practices against all three teams leading into each week’s game.

