Jets among three teams Derek Carr will meet with in Indianapolis at Scouting Combine

Free-agent quarterback Derek Carr is on his way to Indianapolis to continue his tour of meeting teams. That tour will include a second meeting with the Jets, who remain very interested in the former Raiders quarterback.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Carr will meet with the Jets as well as the Saints and Panthers this week. These will be the second meetings for Carr with the Jets and Saints while the Panthers enter the mix for the first time.

When QB Derek Carr arrives in Indianapolis today, he’ll have in-person free agent meetings with 3 teams: The #Jets, the #Saints, and the #Panthers. He’s already visited New Orleans and NYJ, now he adds Carolina and maybe more. Coaches, GMs, owners all in the same spot this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 28, 2023

The first meeting between the Jets and Carr reportedly went very well and the Jets are clearly ready to be in the mix, but Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is still out there and the Jets want to wait on his decision and have mentioned that to Carr, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

Rapoport mentioned late Monday night that the Jets have a real interest in Carr and now will have a chance to at least have general manager Joe Douglas around to talk to Carr. Head coach Robert Saleh and staff are staying behind to work on other offseason prep.

The Derek Carr courting continues.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire