Jets among teams at Odell Beckham workout

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is holding a workout in Arizona Friday and the Jets are among some of the teams that will have a presence at the workout, per Josina Anderson. The Ravens are also in attendance.

The #Ravens and #Jets are among the teams attending OBJ's workout. There's at least one team very interested that's not going. Only because they feel they already know of their interest & where he's at. So presence or absence of team reps won't be the entire indication. https://t.co/EHh8HKh5G2 — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 10, 2023

Beckham has not played since tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI over a year ago. There was interest in him from teams, including the Dallas Cowboys, late in the season but no team ever brought him on and he would go on to miss the entire season as a result.

In 2021 for the Browns and Rams, Beckham caught 44 passes for 537 yards and five touchdowns (all with the Rams). He had scored a touchdown early in Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals, his second touchdown of that postseason. He also scored in the Wild Card game against the Cardinals.

Beckham is 30 years old and coming off the injury, but can still be a serviceable receiver for a contending him and, in the case of the Jets, he’d have the luxury of having Garrett Wilson in the lineup with him as well. It will be interesting to see if anything comes from this workout and the Jets’ visit.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire