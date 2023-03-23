Jets among teams in the mix to sign Ezekiel Elliott

Per a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the New York Jets are among three teams, along with the Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals, in the mix to sign former Cowboys’ running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Cowboys’ RB Ezekiel Elliott has narrowed down his options about where to play to the Eagles, Jets and Bengals, and he would like to make his decision about where to sign by the end of next week, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2023

The Jets have been rumored to be looking at adding a veteran running back to help complement Breece Hall and give the Jets another option as Hall returns from his ACL injury.

The Jets also still have Michael Carter and Bam Knight as well as Ty Johnson, who just re-signed with the team in free agency.

The potential of playing with Aaron Rodgers certainly is playing a huge factor for the Jets to be in the mix along with two teams that played in the Super Bowl over the last two seasons. Elliott would be an intriguing addition, even if he’s not the player he once was, he can still provide a solid option in the backfield, especially sour all the other weapons New York is working with.

