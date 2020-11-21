Jets vs. Chargers preview: Do the Jets already have the pieces for a successful future?
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano looks at the game between the Jets and the Chargers, and how Gang Green's youth movement could help determine the team's future.
Here's what you need to know...
DATE/TIME: Sunday, Nov. 22, 4:05 p.m.
NETWORK: CBS
WEATHER: High of 71, mostly sunny (Accuweather)
THE LATEST: QB Sam Darnold is out, leaving Joe Flacco another start for the Jets. WR Jamison Crowder also will be back in action for Gang Green.