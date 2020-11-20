Do the Jets already have the pieces for a successful future?
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano looks at the game between the Jets and the Chargers, and how Gang Green's youth movement could help determine the team's future.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Now that LaMelo Ball is a member of the Charlotte Hornets, some basketball fans are hoping that the 1-on-1 game between his outspoken father LaVar and six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan might actually come to fruition.
The Celtics and Pacers are reportedly discussing a sign-and-trade involving free agent Gordon Hayward, but with any negotiation, the devil is in the details.
Some familiar names could be on the Warriors' radar to help fill the Klay Thompson void.
Free-agent wing Wesley Matthews is leaving one contender for another. The 34-year-old veteran intends to join the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers on a one-year, $3.6 million deal, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Enes Kanter has reacted on Twitter to the Celtics trading him to the Blazers before the start of NBA free agency.
A look at how the Lakers' roster is shaping up during the start of free agency.
Giants head coach Joe Judge and other Patriots assistants reportedly have "openly denigrated" the abilities of Tom Brady.
Teams interested in poaching Giannis Antetokounmpo want to make sure Bogdanovic doesn't end up in Milwaukee anyway.
Sacramento Kings Grade: A In: (12) Tyrese Haliburton; (40) Robert Woodard II; (43) Jahmi'us Ramsey; 2021 second-round pick (from Houston); 2022 second-round pick (from Memphis); cash considerations Out: (35) Xavier Tillman; (52) Kenyon Martin Jr. Hey, the Kings had a good draft.
The Pacers' reluctancy to give up TJ Warren and Aaron Holiday in a sign-and-trade for Gordon Hayward could have an impact on the Knicks' potential chase for him.
The Boston Celtics reportedly have traded center Enes Kanter to the Portland Trail Blazers.
Maureen Faulkner weighs in on former NFL player Colin Kaepernick calling for the release of a cop killer.
Charles Barkley expresses gambler's anger with Nick Chubb and wants to punch the Browns RB in the face
Watch the UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez co-headliners take to the scale at the official weigh-in on Friday, Nov. 20. Women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko looked absolutely shredded as she and opponent Jennifer Maia wasted no time making their UFC 255 co-main event official. TRENDING > UFC champ Israel Adesanya to commentate at Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez weigh-in results NOTE: Weigh-ins still ongoing at time of publication. Weights will be continuously updated. UFC 255 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event: Deiveson Figueiredo (c)(125) vs. Alex Perez (124.5)Co-Main Event: Valentina Shevchenko (c)(124.5) vs. Jennifer Maia (124.5)Mike Perry (175.5)* vs. Tim Means (171)Katlyn Chookagian (125.75) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (124.5)Maurício "Shogun" Rua (205.5) vs. Paul Craig (205.5) UFC 255 Preliminary Card (6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+) Brandon Moreno (125) vs. Brandon Royval (125.5)Joaquin Buckley (182.5) vs. Jordan Wright (185)Antonina Shevchenko (125) vs. Ariane Lipski (126)Daniel Rodriguez (170.5) vs. Nicolas Dalby (170)Alan Jouban (170.5) vs. Jared Gooden (171)Kyle Daukaus (185.5) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (184.5)Louis Cosce (170) vs. Sasha Palatnikov (170.5) *Mike Perry missed weight by 4.5 pounds. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
The top end of the UFC 255 fight card wasted no time making weight on Friday, but high profile fighter Mike "Platinum" Perry struggled with a reported 20-pound weight cut, blowing past the welterweight mark. UFC 255 is headlined by two flyweight championship bouts. Men's 125-pound titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo tipped the scale at 125 pounds for the first defense of the belt he won by scoring back-to-back victories over Joseph Benavidez. His opponent, Alex Perez, was the first fight to weigh-in. He weighed 124.5 pounds. Figueiredo vs. Perez headlines the card, while women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko makes the next defense of her title against Jennifer Maia in the UFC 255 co-main event. Shevchenko and Maia, like their male counterparts, weighed in early, each of them weighing 124.5 pounds. Mike Perry misses weight by 4.5 pounds for UFC 255 The lone fighter to miss weight was Perry, and he missed by a mile. Though Perry took until the final 15 minutes of the two-hour weigh-in window to weigh in, he couldn't even come close to hitting the mark. Perry tipped the scale at 175.5 pounds before he stopped cutting weight for his welterweight bout with Tim Means. The two parties came to an agreement to keep the fight intact with Perry relinquishing 30-percent of his fight purse to Means. TRENDING > Done Deal: Conor McGregor reportedly inks contract for UFC 257 Dustin Poirier rematch UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez weigh-in results UFC 255 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event: Deiveson Figueiredo (c)(125) vs. Alex Perez (124.5)Co-Main Event: Valentina Shevchenko (c)(124.5) vs. Jennifer Maia (124.5)Mike Perry (175.5)* vs. Tim Means (171)Katlyn Chookagian (125.75) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (124.5)Maurício "Shogun" Rua (205.5) vs. Paul Craig (205.5) UFC 255 Preliminary Card (6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+) Brandon Moreno (125) vs. Brandon Royval (125.5)Joaquin Buckley (182.5) vs. Jordan Wright (185)Antonina Shevchenko (125) vs. Ariane Lipski (126)Daniel Rodriguez (170.5) vs. Nicolas Dalby (170)Alan Jouban (170.5) vs. Jared Gooden (171)Kyle Daukaus (185.5) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (184.5)Louis Cosce (170) vs. Sasha Palatnikov (170.5) *Mike Perry missed weight by 4.5 pounds. UFC 255 weigh-ins: Mike Perry misses weight, loses 30% of purse UFC 255 weigh-ins: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez UFC 255 weigh-ins: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
Novak Djokovic ensured the world's top four players reached the semifinals of the ATP Finals for the first time since 2004 by eliminating Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (4) on Friday. The top-ranked Djokovic lined up Dominic Thiem on Saturday as he goes for a record-tying sixth title at the season-ending tournament, and a first since 2015. No. 2-ranked Rafael Nadal will take on No. 4 Daniil Medvedev in the second semifinal.
As LaMelo Ball mingled with an estimated 250 party guests, LaVar Ball set his sights on a one-on-one game with Michael Jordan.
The news sent a shockwave through the sports world.
The New Orleans Saints are starting Taysom Hill at quarterback against the Atlanta Falcons instead of Jameis Winston in relief of Drew Brees.
Lexi Thompson made her fifth career hole-in-one on the LPGA in the first round of the Pelican Women's Championship.