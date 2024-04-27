Jets make Alabama safety Jaylen Key Mr. Irrelevent at pick No. 257

Your 2024 Mr. Irrelevant and last member of the 2024 Jets draft class is Alabama safety Jaylen Key.

Key started one year at Alabama at free safety following five years at UAB (redshirted as a freshman in 2018). Key recorded 60 tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss, two passes defended and one interception for the Tide in 2023.

Key (6-0, 206 pounds), in the words of The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, “is a smart player with

enough size and speed to get a fair shot in the pros. He is a potential backup free safety and special teamer.”

He brings plenty of special-teams experience, though most of that came while he was at UAB as he did not play on coverages at Alabama. He’ll likely compete for a roster spot and perhaps battle Jarrick Bernard-Converse for the No. 4 safety spot, though fifth-round pick Qwan’tez Stiggers could also move to safety.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire