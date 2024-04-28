Advertisement

Jets make Alabama DB Jaylen Key 2024 NFL draft’s Mr. Irrelevant

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Jaylen Key goes from arguably the most relevant program in college football to becoming Mr. Irrelevant,

The defensive back was chosen by the New York Jets on Saturday with the 257th pick in the NFL draft, earning him the title of Mr. Irrelevant.

Key is 6-foot-1 and 208 pounds. He spent four seasons at UAB before joining the Crimson Tide as a graduate student.

Key made 60 total tackles, broke up a pass, and recorded one interception with a return of 13 yards.

 

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire