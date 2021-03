Corey Davis

The Jets have agreed to a three-year, $37.5 million deal with former Tennessee Titans WR Corey Davis, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday night.

The deal guarantees Davis $27 million, while giving the Jets arguably one of their best receivers in years.

Davis caught 65 passes for 984 yards and five touchdowns last season while catching balls from Ryan Tannehill with the Titans.