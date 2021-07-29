Jets agree to terms with Zach Wilson

The NFL’s last remaining unsigned first-round pick is finally getting into the fold.

The Jets and quarterback Zach Wilson have agreed to a contract, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

According to the report, the Jets have finally agreed to pay Wilson his signing bonus within 15 days, while the Jets got the offset in Wilson’s contract that they were seeking.

The Jets focused in on Wilson from the very start of the draft process and never doubted that he was their quarterback of the future, and the team faced some criticism for failing to get its franchise quarterback in camp on time. But now Wilson will be ready to report, just a little late.

