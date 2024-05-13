Jets agree to terms with first-round pick Olu Fashanu

The Jets have their top draft pick ready to roll after agreeing to terms Monday with 11th overall pick offensive tackle Olu Fashanu, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

The deal is for four years and is worth $20.51 million fully guaranteed. As with all first-round draft pick contracts, the deal also includes a fifth-year option. The Jets would decide on that option before the 2027 season and the option would kick in for the 2028 season.

New York selected Fashanu after moving down one spot, from No. 10 to No. 11, in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings, who moved up for Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Fashanu will serve as the top swing tackle to begin his career behind Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses. Fashanu is the left tackle of the future, at least that is the hope for the Jets. The good news right now is he has his deal taken care of. The rookie wage scale from the 2011 CBA negotiations have helped make rookie signings much easier.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire