Jets agree to terms with DE Carl Lawson

Carl Lawson reacts with Bengals

The Jets have agreed to terms with defensive end Carl Lawson, SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano confirms.

A fourth-round pick of the Bengals in 2017, Lawson appeared in all 16 games for Cincinnati last season, making 11 starts.

The 25-year-old exploded into the league with 8.5 sacks in his rookie year in 2017, and had 5.5 sacks last season. He also added 36 combined tackles (18 solo) and forced two fumbles.