The Jets are adding a quarterback — but this isn’t the transaction we’ve all been waiting for.

New York has agreed to sign Tim Boyle to a one-year deal, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media.

The move reunites Boyle with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who held the same position with the Packers from 2019-2020 when Boyle was with the club.

Boyle has appeared in 17 games with three starts since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

He was with the Lions for most of the last two seasons, though he was signed by the Bears off Detroit’s practice squad late in 2022. He appeared in one game for Chicago, throwing two interceptions on eight passes.

Jets agree to one-year deal with Tim Boyle originally appeared on Pro Football Talk