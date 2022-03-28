Jets head coach Robert Saleh will be able to work with one of his former charges from the 49ers during the 2022 season.

According to multiple reports, the Jets have reached an agreement with defensive tackle Solomon Thomas. It’s a one-year deal for the third overall pick of the 2017 draft.

The 49ers were the team that took Thomas third overall and Saleh was Thomas’ defensive coordinator for his first four professional seasons. Thomas started 30 games over that period, but tore his ACL against his new team in Week Two of the 2020 season. Thomas moved on to appear in every game for the Raiders last season.

Thomas has 129 tackles, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery for his career.

Jets agree to deal with Solomon Thomas originally appeared on Pro Football Talk