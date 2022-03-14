Jets agree to deal with Laken Tomlinson

The Jets are set to add a significant piece to their offensive line when free agency officially opens on Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, they have agreed on a deal with guard Laken Tomlinson in the early hours of the negotiating window that opened at noon on Monday. Tomlinson is set to sign a three-year, $40 million deal with $27 million in guaranteed money.

Tomlinson feels a big need for the Jets. He will likely slot in as their right guard as 2021 first-rounder Alijah Vera-Tucker spent his rookie season at left guard. The team will also be hoping for a full return from left tackle Mekhi Becton after he missed all but one game with a knee injury in 2021.

Tomlinson was a Lions first-round pick in 2015 and he spent the last five seasons with the 49ers after a 2017 trade sent him to the NFC West. He’s started every game over the last four seasons and 104 NFL games overall.

