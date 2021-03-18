Jets agree to deal with Dan Feeney

The Jets have added their first offensive lineman of the offseason.

Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports that the team has reached an agreement on a contract with Dan Feeney. It is a one-year deal.

Feeney was a 2017 third-round pick by the Chargers and, including the playoffs, he started the last 59 games the team has played over the last four years. Feeney started at guard during the first three of those years and then moved to center after Mike Pouncey was ruled out for the 2020 season.

The Jets saw guard Pat Elflein leave in free agency, but have Connor McGovern, Alex Lewis, and Greg Van Roten back from the interior of last season’s line.

