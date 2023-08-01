Jets can be aggressive to improve team, all thanks to Aaron Rodgers

Apr 26, 2023; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) (center) is introduced during the introductory press conference alongside general manager Joe Douglas (left) and head coach Robert Saleh (right) at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. / Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

FLORHAM PARK — This wasn’t a contract negotiation. Not really. Aaron Rodgers approached the Jets and told them what he was thinking. They agreed. Eventually they got to putting pen to paper. It was over.

It’s just what Rodgers came up with that’s a bit unfathomable. He voluntarily took a $35 million pay cut.

“This is going to be a few year partnership,” he said Tuesday, speaking for the first time since the reworked contract became official. “This to me is a win, win, win for everybody.”

Never will a team hesitate to pay a player less. Ever. It doesn’t matter who you are or what you accomplished because the moment there are signs of decline, teams leave no stone unturned to find a way to move on. It’s why players are complete and totally in their right to get as much money as they can, for as long as they can, before their careers are eventually over.

That’s what makes what Rodgers is willingly and voluntarily doing so unique. He’s the most talented Jets quarterback in franchise history and he hasn’t yet taken a snap. Any hopes the Jets have of this year rest completely and totally on his shoulders. He said at his introductory press conference he doesn’t want to be a savior, but that’s exactly what he is.

He has the leverage. All of it. He could demand, and likely get, whatever he wanted from GM Joe Douglas and chairman Woody Johnson.

Instead, Rodgers is doing the exact opposite. In a me-first league, Rodgers has shifted everything toward the team in his attempt to win a second Lombardi Trophy. Rodgers will make less this season than Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. Let that sink in. And he’s doing it so the Jets can pay other players more.

“I feel great about what I’m making,” Rodgers said. “It was an easy conversation between me and Joe (Douglas), talking about the state of the team and the opportunities that could be out there.”

There are two aspects of funding a team: Salary cap and liquid cash. The cap can be maneuvered as needed. Liquid cash is a bit different, though. That’s what comes out of Woody Johnson’s pocket every year. By Rodgers taking less, he’s giving Douglas more freedom. The expectation is that Douglas will do just that.

Running back Dalvin Cook is available. The Jets hosted him for a visit because, if they decide they want him, they can have him. Teams have been more active around the trade deadline in recent years. The Jets, because of Rodgers, will be in place to make a run at receiver Mike Evans or Davante Adams if the Bucs or Raiders decide to move on.

All of this is possible because of Rodgers, who is fast becoming the quarterback who keeps on giving.

It’s hard to imagine one player endearing himself more to a team and fan base than Rodgers has these last few months. It likely would have been enough for one of the best to ever play to want to play for the Jets. Him embracing the city? Recruiting others to play with him? Publicly stating his intentions to play beyond this year?

All that’s followed has been icing on a green-and-white cake, but this, undeniably, tops it all.

“It was the right thing to do,” Rodgers said.