Jets make AFC East NFL’s toughest division by adding legendary QB

Move over, AFC North. There’s a new sheriff in town when it comes to the title of being the NFL’s toughest division.

The AFC East climbed to the mountaintop as the murderer’s row division in football on Monday after the Green Bay Packers traded legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the trade was for a 2023 first-round pick (No. 13), second-round pick (No. 42), sixth-round pick (No. 207) and a 2024 conditional second-round pick, which would become another first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the snaps.

Trade compensation, per sources: Jets get:

🏈Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170). Packers get:

🏈Pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-rd pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays. pic.twitter.com/Q2vUMfyZGH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023

Rodgers joining the AFC East could be a big problem for a New England Patriots team used to seeing a revolving door of bad quarterbacks for the Jets. That obviously won’t be the case in 2023 with the future Hall of Famer taking over the reins.

It’ll be in a division that already has Josh Allen with the Buffalo Bills and Tua Tagovailoa with the Miami Dolphins. Will Mac Jones be enough for New England to keep pace with all of that talent?

Unless the Patriots have some other plan in mind, he’ll have to be.

More Patriots News!

This is time Patriots are expected to make draft selection Thursday ESPN reporter ponders if Patriots will draft this RB with No. 14 pick Here's another Marcus Jones talent you don't know about

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire