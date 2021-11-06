How will Jets adjust to Marcus Maye being out for the year?

Marcus Maye in green uniform, no helmet

While the Jets’ offense has shown some signs of life over the past few games, there have been questions about the defense. The Jets have given up 130 points over the past three games; a mark exceeded just once over any three-game span in franchise history – and that was back in 1962.

However, if they’re going to find the answers to these questions, they’ll need to do so without their 2020 Most Valuable Player.

Veteran safety Marcus Maye left Thursday night’s game early in the third quarter with a torn Achilles tendon which will rule him out for the rest of the year. Maye, who will be out of contract at the end of the season after having signed to a franchise tag in March, could have played his last game as a Jet.



After being drafted in the second round in the 2017 draft, Maye established himself as an immediate starter and a key contributor with the Jets. In fact, he is the team’s longest tenured player, along with long snapper Thomas Hennessy. In five years with the Jets, Maye started 60 games and racked up over 300 tackles and six interceptions.

The Jets and Maye had been engaged in a contract dispute over the past year or so with Maye and his representation contending that he deserved a long-term deal with a salary near the top of the safety market. The Jets have praised Maye’s leadership and on-field ability, but also appeared reluctant to meet his asking price. This led to the compromise of the franchise tag for 2021 and a commitment to revisit the position after the season.

Maye, who will be 29-years-old when free agency begins, is probably unlikely to be recovered from his Achilles injury in time for training camp. He also has some off-field issues and could face a suspension after it emerged he had been arrested back in February. While the Jets have thrown their support behind the player, it seems unlikely that will extend as far as giving him the long-term deal he wanted.

Story continues

In the short term, the Jets will have to deal with being without Maye for the last nine games. At the moment, that means veteran Sharrod Neasman and 2020 third round pick Ashtyn Davis, each of whom recently returned from injury, will start at safety.

Maye already missed a couple of games this season and the Jets even managed to win one of these, against Tennessee. Adrian Colbert and Jarrod Wilson started at safety in that game and Wilson remains on the roster, although Colbert has since been released. Opening day starter Lamarcus Joyner was already ruled out for the rest of the season after the first game.

Nov 4, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) is pushed out of bounds by New York Jets free safety Marcus Maye (20) during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium.

On the face of it, the Jets shouldn’t necessarily struggle to replace Maye’s production. He had 46 tackles in six games this season but hadn’t made many impact plays with only one sack, two pass breakups and no interceptions, forced fumbles or fumble recoveries. However, it’s his leadership and dependability that will leave a void in the defense.



Davis is the main guy the Jets will be relying on to step up and he produced well on Thursday night as he had 10 tackles and was credited with two forced fumbles. However, he gave up some big plays in coverage and took some bad angles in pursuit, notably on Jonathan Taylor’s back-breaking 78-yard touchdown run.

Nevertheless, while the Jets obviously struggled without Maye, they had given up four touchdowns on four drives in the first half with Maye in the game, as opposed to just two on six in the second half. While some might attribute this to the Colts taking their foot off the gas, that wasn’t remotely true as they passed on nine of their last 12 plays and were still throwing downfield with three minutes to go.

If the likes of Davis, Neasman and perhaps Wilson can hold the fort in his absence, then it will further weaken Maye’s argument that his contributions are worthy of a big-money deal. However, the team clearly values him and would be keen to bring him back at the right price so perhaps the two sides can compromise on some kind of incentive-laden shorter-term deal with injury protections if Maye can get over this injury.

If the defense continues to struggle, they may opt to explore the waiver wire to bring in safety reinforcements or experiment with moving one of their young corners like Isaiah Dunn, Jason Pinnock or Javelin Guidry into that role. It could also be a draft need in 2022 if Davis doesn’t prove his worth over the second half.