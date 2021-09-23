Jets’ addition of a fullback among 3 practice squad moves

The Jets made three practice squad moves on Thursday, including the addition of an experienced fullback.

Former Lion Nick Bawden signed to Gang Green’s squad following a workout on Wednesday. The addition of the fullback could spell trouble for Trevon Wesco.

The Jets placed DE Ronald Blair on practice squad injured reserve to make room for Bawden. The team also signed S Sheldrick Redwine to the squad after waiving him on Wednesday.

FB Nick Bawden

Bawden was one of two fullbacks to work out for the Jets on Wednesday, the other being Sutton Smith. Bawden, 25, has 10 NFL games on his resume after being taken by the Lions in the seventh round of the 2018 draft. All of those games came in 2019. Bawden has caught four passes for 17 yards in his career.

S Sheldrick Redwine

The Jets signed Redwine shortly after the Browns made him one of their final cuts at the end of August. He struggled in coverage in Week 1 and was involved in Robby Anderson’s 57-yard touchdown. Redwine was then limited to special teams against the Patriots before being waived. A fourth-round pick in 2019, Redwine played in 27 games for Cleveland before becoming a Jet. He tallied 69 tackles, one interception, a half-sack and three defended passes with the Browns.

DE Ronald Blair

A longtime Robert Saleh favorite dating back to their days in San Francisco, Blair signed with the Jets in June. He was a final cut and added to the practice squad. Blair has always battled injuries. He's played in 47 games since 2016, recording 88 tackles, 22 TFLs, 13.5 sacks and 27 QB hits.

