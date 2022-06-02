The Jets have not had much to celebrate on the field in recent seasons, but the 2022 campaign will feature three reminders of better days for the franchise.

The team announced on Thursday that they will be inducting cornerback Darrelle Revis, tackle D’Brickashaw Ferguson, and center Nick Mangold into their Ring of Honor. They will be the first additions to the group since Mangold’s predecessor at center Kevin Mawae was inducted during the 2017 season.

Revis was a 2007 first-round pick who was a three-time first-team All-Pro in his first six seasons with the team. His ability to shut down top wideouts made him the centerpiece of defenses that helped the Jets to back-to-back AFC title games in 2009 and 2010 while also allowing “Revis Island” to enter the football lexicon. He was traded to the Buccaneers in 2013 amid his second contract push in four years, but returned to the Jets for the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

Ferguson and Mangold were both 2006 first-round picks and they spent 10 seasons together on the offensive line before Ferguson retired after the 2015 season. Ferguson started every game of that span and missed just one offensive snap while making three Pro Bowls.

Mangold spent one more year with the Jets and was named a first-team All-Pro in 2009 and 2010.

He will be honored at halftime of the September 25 game against the Bengals while Ferguson’s ceremony will take place in the middle of a game against the Patriots on October 30. Revis’ induction will come against the Bears on November 27.

Jets adding Darrelle Revis, D’Brickashaw Ferguson, Nick Mangold to Ring of Honor originally appeared on Pro Football Talk