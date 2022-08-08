Jets add veteran OL Caleb Benenoch

The New York Jets have added a veteran offensive lineman in light of the recent injuries to tackles Mekhi Becton and Conor McDermott. But it’s not who you think it is, or who Jets fans wish it should have been.

The Jets signed offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch to a one-year deal Monday, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Benenoch is entering his seventh NFL season and joining his eighth NFL team. After being drafted by the Buccaneers in 2016, Benenoch has also spent time with the Patriots, Panthers, Cowboys, Lions, Bills and Saints.

Benenoch has appeared in 36 games in his career with 23 starts, including starting all 16 games for the Buccaneers in 2018 and one game with the Saints in 2021.

Benenoch has experience at LG, RG and RT, though most of his NFL snaps have come at guard. #Jets https://t.co/baeIvEBLhF — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 8, 2022

As The Athletic’s Zach Rosenblatt points out, Benenoch has played left guard, right guard and right tackle, but most of his time has been at guard.

The Jets saw Becton go down with a knee injury during practice Monday, but the injury doesn’t appear to be serious. McDermott is out for 1-2 weeks with a low ankle sprain.

New #Jets OL Caleb Benenoch stats, per PFF: – 2021 (1 start, RT): 1 sack, 1 QB hit allowed

– 2018 (16 starts, RG): 10 sacks, 7 QB hits allowed

– 2017 (5 starts, RT): 4 sacks, 3 QB hits allowed — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 8, 2022

