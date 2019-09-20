Jets add Kelechi Osemele to injury report

The Jets had a long injury report heading into Friday and it got even longer before they handed out injury designations for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Left guard Kelechi Osemele was added to the report after he did not practice on Friday. A knee injury was given as the reason for Osemele’s absence and he’s listed as questionable to be in the lineup this weekend.

The Jets offensive line has been subpar with Osemele and neither a hampered Osemele nor the veteran’s absence is likely to help on that front. In other bad news on the blocking front, right guard Brian Winters (shoulder) and left tackle Kelvin Beachum (ankle) are also considered questionable.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin) and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (ankle) are set to miss their second straight games after being listed as doubtful. Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring, knee) is also doubtful while quarterback Sam Darnold (mono) and linebacker Jordan Jenkins (calf) have been ruled out.

Defensive tackle Steve McLendon (hip), cornerback Brian Poole (groin), running back Trenton Cannon (ankle), safety Rontez Miles (hip), and wide receiver Josh Bellamy (shoulder) round out the group of questionable players.