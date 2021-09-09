Jets add Keelan Cole to practice report with knee injury

Jets receiver Jamison Crowder remains on the COVID-19 reserve list after testing positive a week ago. On Thursday, the team added receiver Keelan Cole to the injury report.

Cole was listed as limited with a knee injury.

The Jets have Crowder, Corey Davis and Elijah Moore as starters. Cole or Denzel Mims was expected to move into a spot on the outside if Crowder does not get cleared before Sunday.

Cole played all 64 possible games for the Jaguars in his first four seasons in the league. He signed a one-year deal with the Jets in March.

The rest of the Jets’ injury report remained the same as Wednesday: Running back La'Mical Perine (foot) was limited; safety Sharrod Neasman (hamstring) didn’t practice; and left tackle Mekhi Becton (concussion) practiced fully.

