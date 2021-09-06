Jets add Josh Adams, Sheldrick Redwine to active roster

The Jets made a couple of additions to their active roster on Monday.

Running back Josh Adams was released last week and signed to the practice squad, but he is now back up on the main roster. Safety Sheldrick Redwine is also officially in the fold after agreeing to a deal with the team last week.

Adams had had 29 carries for 157 yards and two touchdowns in eight games for the Jets last season. He also played three games for them in 2019 and ran 120 times for 511 yards and three touchdowns for the Eagles in 2018.

Redwine was a Browns 2019 fourth-round pick who failed to make the club this summer. He had 69 tackles, an interception, and a half-sack in 27 games for Cleveland.

The Jets also announced that they have signed safeties Adrian Colbert and Jarrod Wilson to the practice squad.

