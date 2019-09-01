Jets add Josh Adams to their practice squad

When the Eagles cut running back Josh Adams on Saturday, we noted that the Jets might be a landing spot on waivers for Philly’s leading rusher in 2018.

The Jets were said to be looking for running back depth in recent days and General Manager Joe Douglas worked for the Eagles when Adams went from the practice squad to the team’s No. 1 back last season.

Adams went through waivers without being claimed, but there was reason to connect dots to the Jets after all. According to multiple reports on Sunday, Adams has been signed to the team’s practice squad.

Le'Veon Bell, Ty Montgomery, Trenton Cannon and Bilal Powell are the backs on the Jets’ active roster.