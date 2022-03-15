Jets add Jordan Whitehead

A loss for the Buccaneers’ secondary is a gain for the Jets.

Veteran safety Jordan Whitehead is signing with the Jets, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Whitehead was a 2018 fourth-round pick of the Bucs who has spent his entire four-year career in Tampa Bay. Last year he started 14 regular-season games and two playoff games.

The 24-year-old Whitehead was No. 76 on our list of the Top 100 free agents.

