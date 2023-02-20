Jets add John Vieira, Denver’s coaches to the coaches, to staff

John Vieira, who was the coach to the coaches for the Denver Broncos last season, is joining the New York Jets, per Mike Klis of 9NEWS in Denver.

His title is Instructional Designer. He will help with presentations and aid in enhancing the teaching of the coaching staff.

Vieria has a long history with new Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, going long before the two worked together last season while Hackett was head coach of the Broncos. Vieria and Hackett both majored in neurobiology in college. Vieria would eventually become a high-school teacher.

Broncos Wire editor Jon Heath touched on the background of Vieira last year and gives good information on the newest member of the Jets’ coaching staff.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire