Jets add James Robinson to injury report, with a knee problem

Jets running back James Robinson didn’t appear on the injury report in advance for Sunday’s game against the Bills. He now does.

The team added Robinson, disclosing a knee injury and making him questionable to play.

Robinson, traded from the Jaguars 12 days ago, had five carries for 17 yards in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots. He was on the field for 13 snaps, 22 percent of the total offensive plays.

Michael Carter is the starting tailback, following the season-ending knee injury suffered by promising rookie Breece Hall.

