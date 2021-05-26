Jets add former Dolphins DC Matt Burke to coaching staff: report

Matt Burke with Dolphins

The Jets have hired Matt Burke for a game-management role, reports Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, who says Burke will assist on both offense and defense.

Burke, 45, was the Miami Dolphins' defensive coordinator from 2017 to 2018.

Most recently, Burke spent two seasons (2019 to 2020) with the Philadelphia Eagles, first working as a defensive special assistant and then serving as the Eagles' run game coordinator/defensive line coach.

Burke began his coaching career in the NFL in 2004, and has worked for the Tennessee Titans, Detroit Lions, and Cincinnati Bengals in addition to the Dolphins and Eagles.

