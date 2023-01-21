Jets add Alabama OT Tyler Steen in latest Draft Wire mock draft

Our good friend Luke Easterling over at Draft Wire recently released his latest first-round projection and he gives the Jets some help at the offensive tackle position, but not one of the consensus top-three tackles.

At No. 13, the Jets go with Alabama offensive tackle Tyler Steen. Interestingly enough, Georgia’s Broderick Jones is still on the board in the scenario, but the Jets go with the Crimson Tide tackle over the Bulldog. Peter Skoronski (No. 7 to Las Vegas) and Paris Johnson Jr. (No. 11 to Tennessee) were off the board.

The Jets are likely losing their right tackle this offseason, and still have question marks at the left tackle spot, which will make life difficult for whoever ends up behind center next season. Steen is an experienced starter who played in 45 straight games, can come in and start at either tackle spot right away, or kick into guard if needed. He’ll will help shore up a shaky offensive line unit, and remove some of the inconsistencies it has faced.

The 6-5, 315-pound Steen started all 13 games for Alabama in 2022 after starting 33 games and playing in 38 for Vanderbilt between left and right tackle.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire