Jets' Adam Gase reveals injury update for Chris Hogan after loss to Cardinals

Unable to catch a break with injuries, the Jets unfortunately suffered another casualty in Week 5. With 6:13 left in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals (3-2), wide receiver Chris Hogan was carted off after a lower body injury.

After the game, second-year head coach Adam Gase provided a grim outlook for Hogan, who caught a 10-yard pass from quarterback Joe Flacco and came down awkwardly against Cardinals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick on the third-and-10 play from Arizona's 37-yard line.

"The only one that really didn't finish the game was Hogan with an ankle," Gase said. "Obviously, we've got to do the whole MRI situation so we can figure out where he's at. Didn't look good, but we'll kind of see what happens there."



Hogan recorded three receptions for 20 yards (6.7 average). Through five games with the Jets (0-5), Hogan has been a second-leading receiver behind Jamison Crowder, making 14 catches for 118 yards (8.4 average).

A rescheduled Week 6 game against the Miami Dolphins (2-3) looms next Sunday at 4:05 p.m. from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., but the Jets still face a plethora of injuries. Hogan joins quarterback Sam Darnold (right shoulder) and wide receiver Breshad Perriman (ankle) among a continuously growing list of injured Jets just over 25 percent into the season.

"It's hard to say, 'Hey, this is what it would be,' if those other guys are in there," Gase said. "I mean, it's hard to put it all on one group. I mean, I think ... we're having negative plays at the wrong time.

"We can't put ourselves in second-and-long, and then when we do get third-and-five or less, we've got to convert. We're just not making it happen when we need to, to continue the drive."