Jets' Adam Gase on Tom Brady's longevity: 'I wake up and feel like s---, and he's older than me'

Tuesday is the day NFL coaches meet with the media at the league’s spring meeting, and new New York Jets’ coach Adam Gase, not known for one-liners, dropped a pretty good one when asked about Tom Brady.

‘He’s unbelievable’

Wearing a dark baseball cap, button-down shirt, and what appears to be a couple of days’ worth of scruff, Gase shook his head when the topic of Brady and how long he’ll play came up.

“I don’t know. I wake up and I feel like s—,” Gase said, drawing laughs. “And he’s older than me, just so we clarify that.”

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase joked about age and Tom Brady's longevity on Tuesday. (AP)

Gase will celebrate his 41st birthday in a few days, while Brady turned 41 back in August.

“He’s unbelievable. I have a lot of respect for him. Just everything he does, the way he takes care of his body — everything he does in his life is to win,” Gase said. “Win on Sundays. He’ll do that until the day he stops playing; it’s not going to change.

“I’m glad he’s still playing, because personally, I’d rather go against the best, and those two guys [Brady and New England coach Bill Belichick] right now, they’re at the time, and we’re striving to get there.”

Gase is plenty familiar with Brady and Belichick after three seasons as coach of the Miami Dolphins; the Dolphins were 2-4 against the Patriots in those three years.

Gase also said, “I’ll believe it when I see it” when asked about the retirement of tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Dreaming of Le’Veon Bell

Previously, Gase gushed about the Jets’ newest addition, running back Le’Veon Bell. After sitting out the 2018 season, Bell was granted his freedom by the Pittsburgh Steelers and signed with New York.

“I love his variety. I love that he could do everything,” Gase told Kimberly Jones of NFL Network on Monday. “I think I tried not to tease myself by watching too much film [before the Jets signed Bell].

“But since we have signed him, I’ve just amped it up and trying to figure out, what has he done in Pittsburgh? You know, how far can we take him? What can we do in the passing game? What do we have to make sure we do right with him in the running game? How do we kind of build this thing around Sam [Darnold], him and some of the other pieces that we have? So you know, it’s been fun to watch, really go back and watch what he’s done in the past.”

