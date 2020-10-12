Jets' Adam Gase offers message to fans after Cardinals defeat

Week 5 yielded more of the same for the Jets. After a 30-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., the Jets remain a winless team.

Now at 0-5, the Jets' latest defeat -- coming against the Cardinals (3-2) -- saw another struggle by the offense, which totaled 285 yards on 168 passing and 123 rushing.

For fans wondering where the hope that a turnaround could come, second-year head coach Adam Gase offered a lengthy response to one reporter's question after the game.

"If you watch these guys practice, you watch how these guys go through the week and the effort and how these guys are trying to get all this stuff right and figure out a way to correct the mistakes that are made and, I mean, if you there day in and day out and saw how those guys practiced last week, you wouldn't know what our record was," Gase said.

"Wednesday and Thursday, those guys, they came out and, I mean, it was max effort. They were flying around. They competed. The execution was really good.

"Friday, not practicing Friday, kind of took the wind out of our sails a little bit. But I thought they did a good job Saturday when they came in and we kind extended the day and try to make up for all that stuff through walkthroughs and going through practice the day before (Thursday). I guess it's just what I see at practice. The result, it just doesn't match up."

Offensive tackle George Fant dismissed the idea of a team that has given up on the season.

"Bro, this is the league, man," Fant said after a long pause upon hearing the question. "Everybody's in here. They want to win, man. I can't really answer that because it's like, of course, everybody wants to win. We want to win. It's not like we don't want to win. So guys just want to keep working and getting better every day."

At the same time, though, linebacker Avery Williamson was direct about a level of frustration.

"It's definitely very frustrating," said Williamson, who intercepted a Kyler Murray past with 7:58 left in the second quarter, leading to a Jets field goal that cut the Cardinals' lead at 7-3. "We're working, we're working our asses off. All week, you know? And just not coming out on top, it's tough. Can't express how tough it is.

"It's just one of those things. We just can't -- we haven't been able to finish. We've got to figure it out -- we've got to, in a hurry -- because five in the hole and we've got to do something. But it's definitely frustrating."