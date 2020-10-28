Jets' Adam Gase keeps Dowell Loggains as play-caller entering Chiefs game, explains why

After a change of play-calling duties in an 18-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday, the Jets are sticking with offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, head coach Adam Gase said Wednesday.

"We're going to keep it the same," Gase said on Wednesday.

Gase delved deeper into why Loggains remains the Jets' play-caller entering a steep challenge this coming Sunday, a 1 p.m. game at the Kansas City Chiefs (6-1).

"As far as the amount of time I was able to spend in other areas but at the same time still be able to help the offensive side of the ball -- I do think there's going to be things that I'll notice throughout this process," Gase said.

"I just don't think it's a one-week thing. I don't even really think saying, 'Hey, all right, there was one week. Now we'll change it back to what we were doing.'

"I think I've got to see this play out a bit to where other things will pop up. There may be some other things that I notice that maybe can get fixed that will help us do things better in the long run."

The Jets (0-7) jumped out to a 10-0 lead between a first quarter field goal via kicker Sergio Castillo and a five-yard touchdown by rookie running back La'Mical Perine, but stalled out as the Bills (5-2) answered with an 18-0 run. Through seven games, the Jets rank last among all 32 NFL teams in a pair of big categories -- total yards (264.3) and points (12.1) per game.



"I guess I was trying to put myself in his shoes," Gase said of Loggains. "I was a coordinator (with the Denver Broncos from 2013-14 and Chicago Bears in 2015) for a defensive head coach (John Fox) to where running the ball was always good, throwing the ball was not good. So it was a different conversation.

"Between series, I would just maybe do a couple things of, 'Hey, these two things can free somebody up,' or, 'These two things could help us protection-wise.' I wasn't trying to overload. Those guys were doing a good job communicating as an offensive staff. They were talking through stuff. There were some plays that we had opportunities on, we didn't necessarily execute.

"So it wasn't really the play call in those situations. It was, 'It was the right play call. We've just got to finish the play differently.' That's why I was trying to stick to what we were doing instead of just being like, 'Oh, call this.' I mean, I didn't feel like it was a play-call thing that was going on, why we didn't have success. We have to still execute whatever's called."

The Jets totaled 190 yards on a 91-passing and 99-rushing split. Gase allocated his time away from play-calling duties elsewhere, but he maintained a collaborative effort in the Jets' offensive game plan.

"For three-plus hours, I'm used to always doing something," Gase said. "Looking at pictures, kind of writing in my notes, I'm thinking of the next series -- it's just a different vantage point because you've looked through the pictures and might have a couple different suggestions and now you're on the defensive side actually really, intensely watching what's going on here and what they're talking about, thinking through situational things of, 'Hey, is there anything I can do to help them?'

"You're doing something different compared to -- completely (different) than what I've done in the past. When you call plays, you're making a lot of decisions very quickly -- in a short period of time. I mean, you don't have a lot of time to think. It's all reaction and your brain is going nonstop where, when you're not calling plays, all of a sudden, you're more viewing. You can really be specific about your suggestions."