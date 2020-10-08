Jets' Adam Gase gives positive update on Le'Veon Bell for potential Week 5 return

After practicing on Wednesday for the first time since his Week 1 hamstring injury, Jets running back Le'Veon Bell could be eyeing a Week 5 return.

Head coach Adam Gase was asked if he anticipates to have the star back on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

"Yeah, I mean he looks good in practice, honestly it's all about the roster adjustments at this point," Gase said.

Gase would go on to talk about Bell staying in shape the past three weeks while on the IR and that he has already seen improvements in practice.

"I think he can be pretty effective," Gase said. "He did a good job of one, getting healthy and then staying in good shape. Did a good job making sure that he maintained where his weight was, I mean it's pretty easy especially when you have a hamstring issue to where you can't do what you're normally used to doing.

"He did a great job as far as making sure he stayed right where he was at when he got hurt. I think he feels even better now than he did when we had that first game."

Bell ran just six times for 14 yards and made two catches for 32 yards before getting hurt in the team's Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Since he's been out, the Jets have used mostly future Hall of Famer Frank Gore and rookie La'Mical Perine in the backfield.

Gase seemed optimistic that Bell is now fully healthy and will be playing again soon.

"I trust him as far as giving me the right information," Gase said. "I think he feels that his body is in a good place. Being able to take the last three weeks to really get his body right and make sure he's healthy. If he had a concern, he'd tell me."



