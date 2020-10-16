Jets' Adam Gase gives injury updates on rookies Denzel Mims, Mekhi Becton

Adam Gase gave out some good news Friday morning on the status of rookie WR Denzel Mims, who was designated back from injured reserve earlier this week.

"He did a lot of reps [Thursday] in scout team, made a lot of nice plays. It was good to see him get out there and compete," Gase said. "He was able to do more than he did on Wednesday.

"We'll just keep building off these practices and kind of see how quickly we can get him ready for Sundays."

Despite some progress being made, it doesn't look like this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins will be the NFL debut of Mims.

"That would be tough on him for us to put him out there with limited experience of practicing," Gase said on Mims trying to appear this Sunday. "That's my biggest thing is making sure that he's in the right spot. ...Yesterday was the first time he's had team reps since he was at Baylor."

Any progress from the 2020 second round pick is good news for the Jets, and it sounds like he'll be on the field very soon.

A rookie that has made it to the field this season — and that's done a fantastic job while on it — is Mekhi Becton, the 11th overall pick in 2020 that has turned into a possible steal.

Becton sustained a shoulder injury last week against the Colts and missed practice on Thursday, but Gase said he will be limited at practice Friday and his status for Sunday is still unknown.

"I don't know," Gase said on Becton's chances of playing on Sunday. "I'm fired up that he's doing individuals, but who knows?"

"It's all about: do the trainers or doctors have a concern? If they don't and then he feels the right way, then we got a chance."