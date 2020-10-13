Jets are actively trying to trade RB Le'Veon Bell

The Jets are trying to trade RB Le’Veon Bell, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano confirmed on Tuesday.

Bell’s frustration with his role on the team has been on public display, especially after liking tweets following the loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The tweets referenced Bell’s poor target share in the pass game, while a couple others suggested that he should be traded.

“I hate that’s the route that we go with all of this instead of just talking to me about it, but it is the way guys want to do it nowadays,” head coach Adam Gase said about the situation.



According to ESPN’s Bill Barnwell, the Jets are set to owe Bell a $2.5 million bonus this Thursday as well as a pro-rated $6 million base salary. That salary will be what a prospective team pays Bell for the rest of the season, if he’s traded. That’s a pretty steep price.

Also, the Jets owe Bell $13.5 million guaranteed next season. There is an opt out that would leave $4 million in dead cap, per Spotrac.

Bell has dealt with a hamstring injury this season, too, missing Weeks 2-4 before returning against the Cardinals this past Sunday. He is averaging 3.9 yards per carry (19 rushes for 74 yards) and has just 39 yards on three targets through the air.

Since joining the Jets in 2019, Bell hasn’t been his dynamic self in Gase's system. He had just 789 yards on 245 carries last season, and his 3.2 yards per carry was the lowest of his career. The same can be said for his yards per reception, which was at 7.0 on 66 catches.

The NFL trade deadline is Oct. 29.