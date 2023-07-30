Jets activating Randall Cobb off PUP Sunday

Aaron Rodgers will get one of his buddies back at practice Sunday as the Jets are activating WR Randall Cobb off the Physically Unable to Perform list, per Jordan Schultz.

Cobb is the second player to have been cleared off the PUP list after tight end C.J. Uzomah. RB Breece Hall, DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse and OT Duane Brown are still on the list but can be removed at any time.

Cobb signed with the Jets in May, about a month after Rodgers came to town, joining a list of former Packers that came over to New York. He’ll be in the mix for one of the last spots on the receiver depth chart behind Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman.

