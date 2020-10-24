Jets activate WR Denzel Mims off IR, but WR Jamison Crowder downgraded to doubtful for Bills matchup

The Jets are getting a wide receiver back on the field Sunday against the Bills, but they may be without another.

The team announced on Saturday afternoon that rookie second-round pick Denzel Mims has been activated off of Injured Reserve. Mims, who has been able to practice with the team recently, will make his NFL debut on Sunday after dealing with a pair of hamstring injuries that have kept him on the sidelines.

Gang Green also activated another rookie, OL Cam Clark, from IR and elevated K/P Sergio Castillo and LB Bryce Hager from the practice squad. With Sam Ficken doubtful to play, it would appear that Castillo will handle place-kicking duties for the Jets.

But in other injury news, wide receiver Jamison Crowder has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday’s game with a groin injury. The sixth-year veteran has clearly been the Jets’ most consistent receiver over the past two seasons, hauling in 107 passes for 1,216 yards and eight touchdowns since coming over from Washington.

So in the event that Crowder doesn’t play, which now seems all but a certainty, perhaps Mims can step up and take on a big role for Gang Green in his first professional game.

Mims spoke on Friday about how he’s already built chemistry with Sam Darnold.

“Even before I got hurt, I felt like I built a good connection with Sam," Mims said. "We both came back (from injuries) around the same time this time, and I feel like we just picked up where we left off, and we’ll continue to try to get better.”

Mims and the rest of the Jets will take the field at MetLife Stadium at 1 p.m. on Sunday, looking to avoid an 0-7 start.