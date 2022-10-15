Jets activate Vinny Curry from IR

As was likely expected, the Jets have activated defensive lineman Vinny Curry from injured reserve and he will make his season and Jets debut, and play in his first game since 2020, Sunday against the Packers, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

Curry returned to practice last week after recovering from a hamstring injury suffered during training camp. This after missing all of 2021 with a rare blood disorder due to complications from a splenectomy.

After a year and a half, Curry will finally play his first game as a Jet. His last game came in 2020 when he was still with the Philadelphia Eagles. He’ll return to what is already a solid defensive line rotation, though one that will be without rookie Jermaine Johnson, who will miss the game with an ankle injury.

The Jets are also promoting offensive tackle Mike Remmers and tight end Kenny Yeboah to the active roster for Sunday’s game.

